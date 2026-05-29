Pittsburgh Opera renames rehearsal hall after long-time general director

PITTSBURGH — The members of Pittsburgh Opera are paying homage to a long-time general director by renaming their rehearsal hall.

According to information shared by a Pittsburgh Opera spokesperson on Friday, the rehearsal hall and headquarters, located at 2425 Liberty Avenue in the Strip District, will now be known as the Hahn Rehearsal Hall.

Namesake Christopher Hahn has served as Pittsburgh Opera’s General Director since 2008. He originally worked as the organization’s artistic director in 2000 after working in the opera scene in San Francisco and Los Angeles. He is retiring after the current season.

“For 26 years, Christopher has shaped not only what happens on our stage but who we are as a company. This hall celebrates his legacy, and is a testament to his dedication to Pittsburgh Opera and the larger world of opera. We are proud and profoundly grateful,” says Michele Fabrizi, chair of Pittsburgh Opera’s Board of Directors.

The hall was moved to its current spot on Liberty Avenue in the same year that Hahn moved into his general director role.

“Christopher built real relationships across this city, and you feel that everywhere in Pittsburgh Opera. Naming this hall for him is a fitting way to honor what he’s meant to this community and to the people who make opera here every day,” adds Gene Welsh, president of the board.

A group of patrons raised $540,000 to create the tribute to Hahn. In part, that list includes: Visionary Benefactors were Christine and Robert Pietrandrea; its Artistic Champions were Nachum Golan and Steve Hough, Jean Anne Hattler, PhD and Tara E. Kovach.

The building originally served as George Westinghouse’s air brake factory in 1869.

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