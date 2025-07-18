Pittsburgh park to be transformed into a solar farm

Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority is installing a solar farm at Swisshelm Park. The portion of land is a brown field and is being remediated.

Lilly Freedman with the URA says between the solar farm and remediation of the land, it’s a win for Pittsburgh.

“It’s a story of a transition from an industrial history to really clean energy future,” said Freedman. “It will no longer be kind of a scar from our industrial past.”

Freedman said the 15 acres of land will be dedicated to the solar panels, which will generate enough energy for about 175 homes.

However, some neighbors like Andrew Thompson worry about losing the land.

“I do know people use that land for dog walking, for biking, so I’m not in love with taking away people’s use of the space,” said Thompson.

However, Freedman argues this project will give land back to the public. The URA says the land not in use for the solar panels will be donated to the city as an extension of Frick Park. Right now, that land is not open to the public.

Freedman says the hope is to have the solar project complete by 2027.

