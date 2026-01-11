Pittsburgh Parking Authority says Ticket-by-Mail program is expanding into new zones

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Parking Authority is expanding its Ticket-by-Mail program.

The program, which started in 2024, is now expanding into more zones throughout the city.

Officials say the program has shown success in reducing street cleaning violations, improving efficiency and reducing the number of paper tickets placed directly on windshields.

As more zones transition into the system, enforcement remains the same, but drivers will notice a decrease in printed tickets. Instead, tickets will be mailed directly to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Some lots are monitored by cameras 24-hours a day, seven days a week (except Sunday). Lots where camera enforcement applies have posted signs.

To contest a ticket, you can do so online or by calling 412-560-7222 to schedule a hearing at parking court.

The authority did not say which zones would be added to the program and when.

