Pittsburgh Penguins announce promotional schedule for 2024-2025 season

PITTSBURGH — The 2024-2025 NHL season is just around the corner, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are giving fans another thing to look forward to at PPG Paints Arena.

The team announced its promotional schedule for the season Wednesday, which includes giveaways, theme nights, community and specialty games. In total, 50 promotions are on the schedule.

The team highlighted the following giveaways that will be happening throughout the season:

Championship Bobblehead Series celebrating historic moments from each of the team’s five Stanley Cup Championships

Mario Lemieux Bobblehead night presented by UPMC will be on Oct. 18



Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads presented by PPG will be given away on Jan. 11 against the Ottawa Senators



Patric Hornqvist Bobblehead night will be on Feb.1 against the Nashville Predators



Max Talbot Bobbleheads will be given out on Febr. 27 against the Philadelphia Flyers



Phil Kessel Bobblehead night will be on March 21 against the Columbus Blue Jackets

Zamboni Gravy Boat presented by Giant Eagle and Market District on Nov. 23

“Check Your Heart” Patterned Shirt presented by UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute on Feb. 22

Iceburgh Plush Hat on April 13

The Penguins will also hold various Theme Nights this season, including:

Halloween Night on Oct. 31 against the Anaheim Ducks

Grateful Dead Night on Nov. 16 against the San Jose Sharks

WWE Night on Dec. 17 against the Los Angeles Kings,

Star Wars Night on Jan. 9 against the Edmonton Oilers

Margaritaville Night on March 30 against the Ottawa Senators

Specialty ticket packages will be available for select Theme Nights.

Community and specialty groups will be highlighted throughout the season, including:

Military Appreciation Game presented by 84 Lumber on Nov. 11 against the Dallas Stars

Hockey Fights Cancer Night with a HFC ‘Join The Fight’ baseball cap gate giveaway presented by the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center on Nov. 19 against the Tampa Bay Lightning

Educator Appreciation Night on Dec. 10 against the Colorado Avalanche

Black Hockey History Game presented by CNX on Feb. 4 against the New Jersey Devils

Specialty ticket packages with exclusive items are also available for these games, the team said.

To view the full promotional schedule, click here.

The Penguins start the season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 9.

