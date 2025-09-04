Pittsburgh Penguins ‘Big Three’ bobbleheads available at select 2025-2026 home games

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are introducing a new bobblehead series, honoring a special trio of players.

The Penguins’ “Big Three Legacy” bobbleheads depict center Sidney Crosby, center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang.

Known as the “Big Three,” those players hold the record for the longest-tenured trio in sports history, having been together on the Penguins since the 2006-2007 season.

The longest-tenured trio in sports. Now on your shelf.



Introducing: The Big Three Legacy bobblehead series.

🎟️: https://t.co/onqXQtP82v pic.twitter.com/HCMAfAAvVJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 3, 2025

The first 7,500 fans in attendance at select Penguins 2025-2026 home games will be able to take home an exclusive bobblehead.

Here’s when each bobblehead will be available:

Sidney Crosby - 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, versus the San Jose Sharks

- 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, versus the San Jose Sharks Evgeni Malkin - 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, versus the Calgary Flames

- 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, versus the Calgary Flames Kris Letang - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, versus the Winnipeg Jets.

