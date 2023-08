Sidney Patrick Crosby, born Aug. 7, 1987, is 36 today.

The Penguins captain, a.k.a. “Sid the Kid,” was drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2005 NHL Draft.

Crosby made history in April by becoming the 15th player in NHL history to put up 1,500 points in his career.

