Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to host third event focusing on student-athletes’ mental health

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will host its third annual symposium on student-athlete mental health at PPG Paints Arena on April 15, 2026. The free educational event, titled “Mental Health and Student-Athletes: Managing the Invisible Injury,” is held in collaboration with UPMC Western Behavioral Health, UPMC Sports Medicine and the Citrone Thirty-Three Foundation.

The symposium aims to provide resources for adults who work with youth to identify and manage mental health difficulties in young athletes. The event focuses on the “invisible injury” of mental health, providing professional training to help mentors mitigate issues and refer individuals to appropriate care when necessary.

The symposium will bring together coaches, athletic trainers, school counselors and educators from across Western Pennsylvania and neighboring states. These partners will explore critical topics through sessions led by leading experts in psychiatry, sports psychology and player development.

Participants will examine ways to strengthen the systems that support mental well-being in their local communities. Specific sessions are designed to help attendees recognize and support student-athletes who may be exhibiting mental health concerns. The agenda includes discussions on the role of anxiety in concussion outcomes and methods for managing student-athletes during and after head trauma.

Other presentations will focus on building mental toughness and providing an athlete’s perspective on mental health maintenance. Yvonne Maher, executive director of the Penguins Foundation, emphasized that the event addresses a gap in traditional athletic support.

“The mental wellness of our student athletes is just as important as their physical wellness, but oftentimes it is not provided the same level of attention or support,” Maher said. “Through this symposium we provide those who work with youth the resources to identify, mitigate and refer individuals who may be experiencing difficulties in this area.”

The roster of featured speakers includes Dr. Ken Nash, Dr. Robin Valpey, Dr. Micky Collins, Dr. Raymond Pan, Dr. Chris Carr and Darrel Young. These experts will provide clinical and professional perspectives on managing psychological health alongside physical performance. Following first references to the medical professionals, they will be referred to by their last names.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation partners with nonprofits, corporations and individual donors to promote physical and mental wellness for children and families. This annual event is part of the foundation’s ongoing commitment to emotional wellness through education and community outreach. The foundation is recognized as one of the most impactful team organizations in the National Hockey League.

Registration for the symposium is currently open through the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation website. Individuals interested in attending or viewing the full event brochure can find more information at www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org.

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