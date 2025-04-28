Head Coach Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins part ways

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Head Coach Mike Sullivan have agreed to part ways after nearly a decade, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced Monday.

“On behalf of Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins organization, I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment and loyalty to the team and City of Pittsburgh over the past decade,” said Dubas. “Mike is known for his preparation, focus and fierce competitiveness. I was fortunate to have a front-row seat to his dedication to this franchise for the past two seasons. He will forever be an enormous part of Penguins history, not only for the impressive back-to-back Cups, his impact on the core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust, but more importantly, for his love and loyalty to the organization. This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but as we continue to navigate the Penguins through this transitional period, we felt it was the best course forward for all involved.”

Sullivan became the Penguins head coach in December of 2015 and led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2016 and 2017. Sullivan had 409 wins with the team, making him the Penguins all-time wins leader and the 14th coach in NHL history to win 400 games with one team.

The team said a search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

Dubas will be speaking to the media at noon.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group