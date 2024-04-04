Pittsburgh Penguins to host ‘Steel City Battle of the Badges’ game between police, firefighters

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are hosting the Steel City Battle of the Badges hockey game on Saturday.

The matchup between police and firefighters will be played at PPG Paints Arena, 30 minutes after the Penguins’ game against the Tampa Bay Lightning ends.

“The Penguins are proud to support the men and women of Pittsburgh Police, Fire and EMS bureaus who put their lives on the line every day to protect our city neighborhoods,” said Kevin Acklin, Penguins President of Business Operations. “We look forward to hosting the Battle of the Badges annually at PPG Paints Arena, and to having these first responders help mentor children in our learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programming at our Highmark Hunt Armory community rink next season.”

A release from the Penguins said the winning team will win the Steel City Battle of the Badges Cup afterward.

Fans attending the Penguins game on Saturday are encouraged to stick around and move to the FNB Club to watch the match.

Concessions will be available.

Click here to buy tickets for the doubleheader or the Battle of the Badges game by itself.

A donation from each ticket purchase will be shared between the Firefighters Memorial Fund and the Paul J. Sciullo II Scholarship.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group