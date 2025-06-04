Pittsburgh Penguins name new head coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Dan Muse as the team’s 23rd head coach in franchise history.

Muse, 42, has 20 years of coaching experience, including five seasons in the NHL as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators, the Penguins stated in a release. He led the teams to three total divisional titles and two President’s Trophies during his five years in the NHL.

Muse is a native of Canton, Mass. He has won championships at the NCAA, USHL, and IIHF U18 and U20 level, the Penguins stated.

“During this process, we met with many candidates who we felt would have been a fit as the next head coach of the Penguins, but ultimately, Dan Muse stood out as the best choice,” said Kyle Dubas, president of hockey operations and general manager for the Penguins. “What separated Dan was his ability to develop players, win at all levels where he has been a head coach and his consistent success coaching special teams in the NHL. From his success in developing college and junior players, to his impactful work with veteran players during his time in the NHL, Dan has shown a proven ability to connect with players at all stages of their careers and help them to reach their potential.”

“Additionally, his leadership of special teams units at the NHL level in both Nashville and New York produced elite results consistently. His overall body of work, attention to detail and vision for our group showed us that he is the best coach to take our team forward. We’re excited to welcome Dan, and his family, to the city of Pittsburgh.”

Muse’s coaching career began at the collegiate level, where he spent six seasons as an assistant coach and associate head coach with Yale University, helping the Bulldogs to a National Championship in 2013, the Penguins stated. Before that, he spent one season each at Sacred Heart University and Williams College. He began his coaching career at Milton Academy in 2005.

After departing from the NCAA level, Muse served as head coach of the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League from 2015-17. He led the team to the top record in the Eastern Conference and third-best record in the USHL en route to the franchise’s first-ever Clark Cup Championship, the Penguins stated.

