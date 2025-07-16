Pittsburgh Penguins release full regular-season schedule

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for hockey nights in Pittsburgh! The Penguins’ full schedule was released on Wednesday.

The Penguins start the season on the road, facing their division rivals, the New York Rangers, and former head coach Mike Sullivan, on Oct. 7.

The team has its home opener just two days later, facing the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

They’ll play their first weekend home game against the Rangers, then leave for their annual California road trip.

Another highlight of the season is the Penguins’ international games. They face the Nashville Predators twice in Stockholm, Sweden.

In December, the Penguins have a five-game homestand. They’ll have a nine-game homestand at the end of January into early February.

March is the busiest part of the schedule, with nine games at home and 17 games total.

The Penguins say 53% of their home games are on weekends. The team also called out some games they think fans will be especially interested in:

November 6 vs. Washington: Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin go head-to-head in the first of three matchups this season between the two generational talents.

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin go head-to-head in the first of three matchups this season between the two generational talents. November 26 vs. Buffalo & November 29 vs. Toronto: The Penguins are home for the holidays as they host the Buffalo Sabres for the team’s annual game on the night before Thanksgiving, then the Toronto Maple Leafs pay a visit to PPG Paints Arena on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

The Penguins are home for the holidays as they host the Buffalo Sabres for the team’s annual game on the night before Thanksgiving, then the Toronto Maple Leafs pay a visit to PPG Paints Arena on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. January 15 vs. Philadelphia: It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their cross-state rivals in their first of two visits to Pittsburgh.

It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their cross-state rivals in their first of two visits to Pittsburgh. March 24 vs. Colorado: Cole Harbour natives Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon face off when the Colorado Avalanche come to town for a Tuesday tilt.

Cole Harbour natives Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon face off when the Colorado Avalanche come to town for a Tuesday tilt. April 4 & 5 vs. Florida: Pittsburgh hosts the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in back-to-back home games in April.

Click here to see the full schedule.

Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group