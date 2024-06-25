Pittsburgh Penguins scout Krissy Wendell-Pohl elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will add another name to the Hockey Hall of Fame this year.

Penguins amateur scout Krissy Wendell-Pohl was one of seven people named in the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Wendell-Pohl was named a scout for the Penguins in 2021, becoming the third woman in the entire NHL to hold a scouting position with a club.

The two-time Olympian was inducted to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019 following a prolific playing career at the collegiate level for the University of Minnesota and at the international level for Team USA.

Her first appearance with the senior U.S. women’s national team came with the World Championship in 1999, which would be the start of an illustrious international career. Wendell-Pohl represented the United States in six World Championships and two Olympics, winning silver in Salt Lake City in 2002 and bronze in Turino in 2006, where she was captain.

She also played in six IIHF World Championships, including 2005 where she was MVP in the United States’ first ever gold medal win. She also won silver five times.

In college, Wendell-Pohl amassed 237 points (106G-141A) in her three seasons, placing her fourth all-time in program history, 11th all-time in NCAA women’s scoring and fourth all-time in points-per-game (2.35). She also captained the Gophers to back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2004 and 2005.

Alongside Wendell-Pohl in the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 is Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Shea Weber, Natalie Darwitz, David Poile and Colion Campbell. They will be inducted on Nov. 11 in Toronto.

