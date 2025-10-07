Pittsburgh Penguins to take on New York Rangers, Mike Sullivan for first game of season

NEW YORK — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

It begins. The 82-game fight for a ticket to the Stanley Cup playoffs commences Tuesday when the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0) visit the New York Rangers (0-0-0) at Madison Square Garden.

The game will be a matchup of coaches facing their former team. New York coach Mike Sullivan coached the Penguins for nearly a decade before rebuilding concerns and a fading performance cost him his job. New Penguins coach Dan Muse spent the last two seasons as a New York assistant under departed coach Peter Laviolette.

Sullivan, 57, coached 753 games with the Penguins, amassing a record of 409-255-89, and two Stanley Cup championships (2016, 2017).

Muse, 43, is making his NHL head coaching debut.

The Penguins finished their preseason with a 5-1-1 record, running the table after being winless in the first two games. Rookies made a splash in the games that didn’t count, and 2025 first-round pick Ben Kindel made the opening night roster. Kindel will make his NHL debut Tuesday, per Muse.

