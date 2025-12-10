Pittsburgh Penguins visit UPMC Children’s Hospital to visit patients, deliver presents

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins were out bringing joy to families during a tough time in their lives.

Most of the team made its annual holiday visit to patients and families at UPMC Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

Players took photos with kids, presented some with gifts and signed autographs.

“I’ve been wanting this since like last Christmas because I want to play against my mom, my dad, my grandpa. It was exciting,” said one boy who got a new air hockey table.

Families said the appearance was a wonderful surprise.

“When they came in, his eyes just lit up…Thank you to the Penguins and whoever put this together,” the boy’s mother said.

The Penguins shared the enjoyment of the day.

“There [are] families going through a lot of stuff, and you want to be trying to bring a smile on their face and trying to change their mindset during their day. So it’s fun to come and meet the patients,” Kris Letang said.

