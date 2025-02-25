Pittsburgh Pirates announce special ticket events for 2025 season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the lineup of their special ticket events for the 2025 season.

Each event includes incentives like special promotional items, pregame events and more with a special event ticket purchase.

More information can be found at pirates.com/specialticketevents.

Here is a full list from the Pirates of special events through the upcoming season:

Appreciation Nights: Join us throughout the season as we celebrate and thank our local Educators, First Responders, Healthcare Workers and the Military. These special events include exclusive Pirates cobranded items! Please note this is a Special Ticket Event; in order to get the items, you must purchase through the specific link.

Healthcare Appreciation Series May 9-11 vs. Atlanta Braves

Military Appreciation Series: May 22-May 25 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Educator Appreciation Day: May 25 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

First Responder Appreciation Series Sept 15-17 vs. Chicago Cubs

Faith Night: Saturday, May 10 vs. Atlanta Braves: Join us for an uplifting evening at PNC Park for our annual Faith Night. You will have the rare chance to connect with Pirates players and coaches about their faith and how it has inspired them both on and off the field.

Education Days: Students can enjoy time at PNC Park with early entry and educational programming from Carnegie Science Center.

Thursday, April 17 vs. Washington Nationals – 12:35 p.m.

Thursday, May 1 vs. Chicago Cubs – 12:35 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 12:35 p.m.

Youth Baseball/Softball: Youth Baseball & Softball days are back at PNC Park this year. All of these days include an opportunity to participate in a pregame parade and on Sundays all kids can run the bases postgame, presented by Chicken of the Sea.

Sunday, May 4 vs. San Diego Padres – 1:35 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10 vs. Miami Marlins – 6:40 p.m.

Sunday, June 29 vs. New York Mets – 1:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 27 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 1:35 p.m.

Sunday, August 10 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 1:35 p.m.

Special Events: The 2025 calendar is full of special event nights to be on the lookout for. These nights include exclusive items ranging from unique bobble heads to collectable figurines, and more! Please Note this is a Special Ticket Event; in order to get the items, you must purchase through the specific link.

Star Wars: Sunday, May 4 vs. San Diego Padres – 1:35 p.m.

WWE: Saturday, May 10 vs. Atlanta Braves – 4:05 p.m.

Pickleball: Tuesday, June 3 vs. Houston Astros – 6:40 p.m.

DC Night: Sunday, June 22 vs. Texas Rangers – 1:35 p.m.

Peanuts: Saturday, July 26 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 6:40 p.m.

Sesame Street Night: Sunday, August 24 vs. Colorado Rockies – 1:35 p.m.

And more!

Pup Nights: Bring out your pups on Tuesday nights throughout the season and enjoy a special ticket on the Rooftop with other pups and their pawrents

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group