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Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate Ryan O’Hearn’s franchise record with flash sale

By WPXI.com News Staff
Braves Pirates Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn (29) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of an MLB game, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely) (Philip G. Pavely/AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are celebrating Ryan O’Hearn’s record-setting game with a flash sale.

During the Buccos’ win over the Atlanta Braves, O’Hearn became the first Pittsburgh Pirate to record 10 RBI in a single game.

The Pirates said they will offer a $10 discount on all single-game tickets purchased on their website for the remainder of the homestand to mark the occasion. The deal will run now through midnight on Wednesday.

Click here if you would like to purchase a ticket.

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