Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Bank announce return of ‘Going to Bat for Small Business’ program

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and PNC Bank have announced the return of the Going to Bat for Small Business program for the 2026 season. The initiative will provide six local small businesses with comprehensive marketing packages and monetary grants to support their growth in the Pittsburgh community.

The 2026 season marks the seventh consecutive year of the partnership, which originally launched in 2020. The program is designed to provide visibility and resources to entrepreneurs who demonstrate a positive impact within the region.

The six selected businesses will receive a comprehensive marketing package designed to increase their visibility through the Pirates’ media reach. This includes broadcast live reads by team announcers and professionally produced 30-second television and radio commercials. Other benefits include social media promotion, in-park digital signage, logo inclusion on team graphics and a premium suite night at PNC Park.

Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting has overseen the initiative since its inception during the 2020 season. Nutting noted that the program provides resources intended to help regional organizations remain competitive.

“Since we launched this program in 2020, our goal has been simple: to help local businesses grow, stay strong and continue serving their communities for years to come,” Nutting said.

PNC Bank serves as the presenting sponsor for the investment in the Pittsburgh business community. Lou Cestello, PNC regional president for Pittsburgh and Southwestern Pennsylvania, said the bank is proud to continue the partnership for a seventh season.

“Our support of local entrepreneurs and the Pittsburgh community is the cornerstone of this investment,” Cestello said.

The program is open to small businesses located within Allegheny County and its immediate surrounding counties. A diverse selection committee will identify the winners based on their entrepreneurship and community impact. This committee includes media members, past program winners and representatives from community organizations and local chambers of commerce.

The nomination period for the 2026 program is currently open and will conclude on Thursday, Feb. 19. Business owners interested in the program can nominate themselves through the Pirates’ official website.

