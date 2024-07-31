Pittsburgh Pirates sign 2024 first round draft pick Konnor Griffin

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed their first round draft pick from the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Konnor Griffin, 18, was the first high school player picked in this year’s draft. He was named Baseball America’s High School Player of the Year in 2024 and was rated by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America as the No. 9 prospect in this year’s draft class.

The shortstop was also rated by Baseball America as the “Best Athlete”, second in “Best Power” and “Best Defensive Outfielder” and fourth in “Best Speed” among this year’s high school draft class, the Pirates said.

Griffin was named Gatorade’s National Player of the Year as well as the MaxPreps Player of the Year in 2024. He was also rated by Perfect Game as the No. 2 overall high school prospect as well as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Mississippi.

During his senior year at Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood, Mississippi, Griffin hit .559 with 13 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 39 RBI, 85 stolen bases, .690 OBP and .966 slugging percentage in 43 games. Griffin also went 10-0 with an 0.72 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 67.2 innings of work as a pitcher during his senior season.

The Pirates have now signed 17 players from this year’s draft.

