Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes named to All-Star team for second year in a row

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes has been named to the National League All-Star team for the second year in a row.

Skenes, 23, joins only two other starting Pirates pitchers in being selected for the All-Star game in at least two straight seasons. Bob Veale made the team in 1965 and 1966 and Rip Sewell was selected in 1943, 1946. There was no All-Star game in 1945.

He is ranked first in the league in ERA (2.03) and batting average against (.182). He is tied at sixth for strikeouts.

Skenes was the first Pirates rookie pitcher to be selected for the game. He was the starter in that game.

The All-Star game will be held at Truist Park on July 15.

