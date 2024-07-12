Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes named starter for MLB All-Star Game

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has been named the starter for the National League at the MLB All-Star Game.

Paul Skenes has been named the starting pitcher for the National League at the All-Star Game 👏 pic.twitter.com/wjOKiloWOm — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 12, 2024

The rookie phenom will represent the Steel City on the mound in Texas on July 16.

Skenes, alongside outfielder Bryan Reynolds, were named All-Stars earlier this month. Skenes was just 10 games into his MLB career at the time.

The All-Star Game will start Tuesday at 8 p.m.

