Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes named starter for MLB All-Star Game

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 17: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch during the fourth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has been named the starter for the National League at the MLB All-Star Game.

The rookie phenom will represent the Steel City on the mound in Texas on July 16.

Skenes, alongside outfielder Bryan Reynolds, were named All-Stars earlier this month. Skenes was just 10 games into his MLB career at the time.

The All-Star Game will start Tuesday at 8 p.m.

