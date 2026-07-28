Pittsburgh Pirates surprise fans at Sheetz, spend time preparing MTOs

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several Pittsburgh Pirates found themselves on the clock on Monday.

Nick Gonzales, Konnor Griffin and Esmerlyn Valdez worked behind the counter at the Sheetz on Neville Island.

They helped in the store operations, including food prep and window washing.

Griffin said he had fun during the experience.

“We have a big partnership with Sheetz. Getting to get out, come surprise some guests, hand out gift cards, sign some autographs, it’s a great time.

He said the team is working to stay “locked in” as they race for a playoff.

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