Pittsburgh police, area plumbing company searching for human remains following tip about cold case

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Police Cold Case unit is searching for answers in a decades-old case on Monday.

Police and a plumbing company will be digging in Perry South, on Bonvue Street where a home used to be.

The teams are searching for human remains in connection to a cold case from the 1980′s.

Police tell Channel 11 the cold case unit got a tip that a body could be there, but there’s no guarantee anything will be found.

