Pittsburgh police ask for help finding 2 girls believed to be traveling together

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding two girls who are believed to be traveling together.

Angela Beer, 14, and Roxy Petruzzi, 10, were last seen on Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Shadycrest Road in Beechview.

A family member says the girls left the home sometime overnight, police say.

The two were last known to be in the Vandergrift area of Westmoreland County.

One of the girls may be experiencing mental health issues, police say.

Police shared this photo on social media in hopes of helping find the girls.

Beer, pictured left, is described at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds and having auburn hair and brown eyes.

Both girls are believed to have left with backpacks and possibly a change of clothing, police say.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

