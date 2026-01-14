Missing 13-year-old boy returns home safe, Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Police say he has returned home and is safe.

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Demarco Dixon was last seen Wednesday at 2 a.m. in the Hill District, police say.

Dixon is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 270 pounds.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group