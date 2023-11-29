Pittsburgh police ask for help finding missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 34-year-old woman last seen Tuesday evening.

Police say Natalia Duarte was last seen in the Bloomfield neighborhood around 6:15 p.m.

Duarte is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing 126 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple and red winter coat with brown furry trim, jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information about Duarte’s whereabouts should contact police by calling 412-323-7141 or 911.

