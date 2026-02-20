Pittsburgh police ask for public’s help finding missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Christopher Larkins was reported missing on Thursday, police say, and he’s considered endangered because of his age.

Christopher was last seen walking away from Sterrett School in the 7100 block of Reynolds Street in Point Breeze.

He was wearing a black hoodie, a white T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Police describe Christopher as 5 feet, 6 inches tall; weighing about 180 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair.

Christopher is known to frequent Homewood and the Waterworks in Homestead, police say.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

