Pittsburgh police asking for help finding missing man not seen in 2 weeks

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a missing man last seen over two weeks ago.

Police said Robert Small, 51, has not been to his place of employment in the 2000 block of Bedford Avenue, nor been seen at his home in the 2100 block of East Carson Street since Sept. 4.

Small is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black/gray hair in braids.

Police said he may suffer from some cognitive impairment and is said to not like loud noises and usually takes a little extra time to respond.

He is known to frequent the Hill District, the area around Point State Park and possibly Oakland. He usually walks or takes public transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group