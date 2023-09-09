Pittsburgh Police detective, 1 other person injured in crash on North Side

PITTSBUGRH — A Pittsburgh Police detective and one other person were injured after a crash on the North Side.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Tripoli Street at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Police say a Chevy Traverse hit another vehicle and then crashed into the detective’s cruiser.

Both the detective and the driver of the Traverse were taken to a hospital to be treated.

Authorities believe the driver suffered a medical emergency before crashing.

The detective was not responding to an active call when the crash happened.

