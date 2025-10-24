Pittsburgh police to host recruitment expo with specialty units

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are hosting a recruitment expo.

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. today, Friday, at the Pittsburgh Police Headquarters located at 1203 Western Ave.

Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement can chat with officers and detectives.

Specialty units will also be on hand, including SWAT, the bomb squad, the K-9 unit and the drone unit.

This is the first time Pittsburgh police have hosted an event like this.

“Instead of just speaking to one or two people at a recruitment fair, they’re going to get to speak to the detectives and officers that are actually doing those types of jobs every day, see the equipment they use and potentially answer any questions they have to a higher degree of accuracy,” said Cmdr. Anthony Palermo of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

