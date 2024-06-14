Local

Pittsburgh police hosting summer camp for kids

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh police hosting summer camp for kids

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is hosting a summer camp for kids.

“Cops & Kids Camp” runs from July 29 to Aug. 2 and is designed for children ages 8-12 who live in the city of Pittsburgh.

The free camp focuses on education, character development and leadership.

All campers will receive a T-shirt.

Click here to apply. The deadline for applications is July 1.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Some Moon Township neighbors concerned over large church festival planned for this summer
  • Supreme Court upholds access to widely used abortion pill
  • Sen. John Fetterman ‘at fault’ for weekend car crash, police report says
  • VIDEO: 1 person in custody after suspicious fire at old Hooters restaurant in Wilkins Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read