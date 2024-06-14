Pittsburgh police hosting summer camp for kids

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is hosting a summer camp for kids.
“Cops & Kids Camp” runs from July 29 to Aug. 2 and is designed for children ages 8-12 who live in the city of Pittsburgh.
The free camp focuses on education, character development and leadership.
All campers will receive a T-shirt.
Click here to apply. The deadline for applications is July 1.
