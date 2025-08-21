Pittsburgh police investigating series of reported sexual assaults on North Side that may be related

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a series of reported sexual assaults that they think may be connected.

Police say the incidents have occurred on the North Side during early morning hours, with the suspect described as a smaller white man driving a white pickup truck.

Investigators think he could be a repeat offender. Anyone with information about a similar incident is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7800.

The department is increasing patrols in the affected areas and “dedicating additional resources” to this investigation, adding that investigators are “working tirelessly” to identify and apprehend the suspect.

In the meantime, they urge residents to take extra precautions, like traveling in groups, remaining alert in public spaces and reporting anything suspicious to 911.

