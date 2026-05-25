Henry Davis lifts Pirates to win over Cubs with late homer

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Henry Davis’ solo home run in the seventh inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Memorial Day at PNC Park.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 3rd, 1-0 PIT: Spencer Horwitz drew a leadoff walk against Ben Brown and Brandon Lowe followed with an RBI double off the center field wall just out of reach of the leaping Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Top 5th, 1-1: Michael Busch hit a solo home run off Carmen Mlodzinski to center. Busch’s sixth home run, which came on a 2-1 sinker left up in the zone, traveled 409 feet.

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