Pittsburgh Pirates

Henry Davis lifts Pirates to win over Cubs with late homer

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Cubs Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Henry Davis runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Trent Thornton during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 25, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/David Dermer) (David Dermer/AP Photo/David Dermer)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Henry Davis’ solo home run in the seventh inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Memorial Day at PNC Park.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 3rd, 1-0 PIT: Spencer Horwitz drew a leadoff walk against Ben Brown and Brandon Lowe followed with an RBI double off the center field wall just out of reach of the leaping Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Top 5th, 1-1: Michael Busch hit a solo home run off Carmen Mlodzinski to center. Busch’s sixth home run, which came on a 2-1 sinker left up in the zone, traveled 409 feet.

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