Pittsburgh police looking for 2 suspects following armed carjacking

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for two suspects following an armed carjacking in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of South Braddock Avenue and Waverly Street around 9:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, a man told police that when he was about to get out of his vehicle, two males opened the driver’s side door. The man said they then put a gun to his side and threatened him, forcing him out of the car. The victim was not injured.

Police said the suspects got into the car and fled east out of the city, eventually crashing in Braddock and fleeing on foot.

The suspects are described as between 16-18 years old. One of them is around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and the other is 6 feet tall.

The stolen vehicle was towed to be processed by detectives.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

