Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for 13-year-old Aliesha Gentry.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, wearing a white polo shirt and black pants. She lives in the Allentown area and spends time in nearby parks

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

