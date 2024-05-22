Local

Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Aliesha Gentry Aliesha Gentry

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for 13-year-old Aliesha Gentry.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, wearing a white polo shirt and black pants. She lives in the Allentown area and spends time in nearby parks

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 39 PPS schools to learn remotely Tuesday, Wednesday due to high temperatures
  • Graceland headed for foreclosure sale, but Elvis’ granddaughter sues, claiming fraud
  • Red Lobster bankruptcy could impact gift cards, rewards points, Pennsylvania AG says
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh-area teen went into cardiac arrest after drinking Panera's charged lemonade: lawsuit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read