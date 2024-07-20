Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives are asking for help in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Aniyah Davis-Stackhouse was reported missing after a family dispute. She was last seen on the 3900 block of Perrysville Avenue, but police say she could be in Market Square or Downtown. She may be carrying a black leather backpack.

Aniyah currently has a shorter afro-natural hairstyle with half black/half purple coloring.

If you know where she may be, call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group