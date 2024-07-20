Local

Pittsburgh police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Aniyah Stackhouse

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police detectives are asking for help in the search for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Aniyah Davis-Stackhouse was reported missing after a family dispute. She was last seen on the 3900 block of Perrysville Avenue, but police say she could be in Market Square or Downtown. She may be carrying a black leather backpack.

Aniyah currently has a shorter afro-natural hairstyle with half black/half purple coloring.

If you know where she may be, call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • CrowdStrike, Microsoft outage: Flights grounded, business stopped globally
  • Hundreds of firefighters gather for funeral of former chief killed in Trump rally shooting
  • PHOTOS: Funeral procession for Corey Comperatore, former fire chief killed at Trump rally
  • VIDEO: Safes stolen, $12K in damage reported at local VFW
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read