Pittsburgh Police looking for missing boy they consider at risk, in need of medication

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy they say is at risk.

Officers say Isaiah Kennedy, 13, is missing and is in need of his medication.

Kennedy is known to spend time in public parks and libraries.

Police say he is often at Pauline Park, the Mt. Oliver Library and the Brookline Rec. Center.

Anyone with information on the boy’s location is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

