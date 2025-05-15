Pittsburgh police looking for missing man last seen in Arlington neighborhood in early May

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help locating a man last seen in early May.

Special Victims Unit detectives are trying to find Dontay Lewis, 36. Investigators say he was last seen in the city’s Arlington Neighborhood on May 6 and last heard from on May 7.

Lewis stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds and has long black dreads. Police did not say what he may have last been wearing.

Anyone with information on where Lewis is should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group