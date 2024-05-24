Pittsburgh police looking for missing man

Pittsburgh police are searching Mohamed Elhadi Mohamed, 24.

Police are searching for missing 24y.o. Mohamed Elhadi Mohamed.



Mohamed is 5’5”, 140lbs, w/black hair & brown eyes, and is a recent refugee to the U.S.



He was last seen at ~11pm on 5/22/24 in the Central Northside neighborhood.



Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

