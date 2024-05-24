Local

Pittsburgh police looking for missing man

By WPXI.com News Staff

Mohamed Elhadi Mohamed

Pittsburgh police are searching Mohamed Elhadi Mohamed, 24.

Mohamed is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Central Northside neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

