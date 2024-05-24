Some Shadyside neighbors concerned about potential investment in Hunt Armory ice rink

PITTSBURGH — A new investment could be coming to a local ice rink but neighbors tell Channel 11 it’s not all good news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins opened the Hunt Armory as a public rink back in 2021 as part of its “diversity and community programming.” It was the first within city limits in decades.

On June 6, the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment will consider an application that would “convert” the armory into a rink on a more permanent level. Right now, the rink is seasonal.

Neighbors say they like what the rink brings to the area, but have one big concern.

“The problem is some people rely on the street for parking,” Mark Daniels said.

“For the residents, it’s hard. Even though they put up the signs to not park on certain streets, I live right around the corner on Walnut and it’s become a problem,” Victoria Vertraeten said.

On its website, the Penguins do say “on-street parking” is not allowed. According to the application filed with the city, there are plans to add more than a hundred parking spaces in the general area.

“Parking is the main issue. Other than that, it’s a great thing,” Daniels said.

We did reach out to the Pittsburgh Penguins for comment on the story but have not heard back.

You can find more information about the meeting with the zoning board here.

