Pittsburgh police looking for suspect in ethnic intimidation, harassment investigation

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Suspect Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in connection with an investigation into ethnic intimidation, harassment and criminal mischief. These are images provided by the police department. (Pittsburgh police)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in connection with an investigation into ethnic intimidation, harassment and criminal mischief.

The victim reported four incidents that occurred at or around her home in the Mexican War Streets in the North Side this month.

In a photo released by the department, a suspect, who has a beard and glasses and is wearing a white sweatshirt, walks by the house, rips an Israeli flag from the property and throws it in the garbage. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on April 19.

In a second photo, a suspect, dressed in black and wearing a mask, pasted antisemitic, pro-Palestine pictures and propaganda on the front door glass windows. The suspect then spray-painted the message “For Blood and Soil” on the sidewalk in front of the residence. This happened around 4 a.m. on April 21.

Police say there is a possibility it is the same individual in both photos.

Earlier in the month, the same victim received antisemitic and pro-Palestinian literature, photos and a handwritten message in her mailbox, police say. An Israeli flag was stolen from her property and another Israeli flag was stomped on and defaced with the message “We Demand Blood.” It was later found in a nearby alley.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7201 or dial 911.

