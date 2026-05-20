Pittsburgh police officer injured during Tree of Life shooting given ‘Hometown Hero Award’

PITTSBURGH — Officials recognized a former Pittsburgh police officer for his bravery during the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting more than five years ago.

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The U.S. Attorney’s Office gave retired officer Daniel Mead the “Hometown Hero Award” Wednesday morning at the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police headquarters.

The award commemorates the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding and recognizes people committed to liberty, service and civic responsibility.

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Mead and his partner, Michael Smidga, arrived first at the Tree of Life Synagogue following reports of an active shooter on Oct. 27, 2018.

Mead got close to the entrance and saw the shooter, but was shot in the hand and had to retreat.

Three other officers were injured during the shooting, which left 11 congregants dead and two gravely wounded.

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“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is pleased to honor Daniel Mead with the Western District of Pennsylvania’s Hometown Hero Award in conjunction with the celebration of our nation’s 250th birthday,” U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said. “Nearly eight years after the shooting, our gratitude and admiration for the heroic bravery and selfless dedication of the first responders that day endures. On the morning of October 27, 2018, Officer Mead walked directly into the line of fire in fulfillment of his sworn duty to uphold the law and protect his fellow citizens. Today, we honor him. He is Pittsburgh’s Hometown Hero.”

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