Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says upcoming season will be his last

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says this upcoming season will be his final one.

He told reporters on Wednesday that he will retire after this year’s run.

Rodgers reached an agreement with the Steelers over the weekend on a one-year deal worth up to $25 million.

This will be Rodgers’ 22nd season in the NFL. He spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, including 13 years under now Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy. He won a Super Bowl with Green Bay in 2010.

In his 16 games with the Steelers last season, he completed 327 of 498 passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

In his career so far, Rodgers has appeared in 264 games, starting in 257 of them. He’s completed 5,696 of 8,743 passes for 66,274 yards and 527 touchdowns.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group