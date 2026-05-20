Pittsburgh’s Fourth of July celebration voted best in the US

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s Independence Day celebration is getting some national recognition!

The city’s festivities were ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards “Best Fourth of July Celebration.”

The announcement on Wednesday comes after four weeks of voting, with events from St. Louis, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. also in the running. Click here for the full list of winners.

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Pittsburgh is expecting its biggest celebration yet this July 4, the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. Click here for more information on the upcoming events.

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