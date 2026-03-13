Pittsburgh Police release description of vehicle connected to deadly hit, run

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police have shared new details on a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Brighton Heights.
Police found a man who had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Davis and Massachusetts avenues at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
The man, identified as Lawrence Soeder, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man dead after being hit by car in Brighton Heights; police say vehicle fled the scene
On Thursday afternoon, police said they believe the vehicle that hit him was a dark-colored two-tone Kia Soul.
They said a darker color is on the top and a lighter color is on the bottom.
Investigators describe the vehicle as a boxy-style SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-432-4776.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group