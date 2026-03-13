Local

Pittsburgh Police release description of vehicle connected to deadly hit, run

Pittsburgh Police release description of vehicle connected to deadly hit, run Pittsburgh Police have shared new details on a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Brighton Heights. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police have shared new details on a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Brighton Heights.

Police found a man who had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Davis and Massachusetts avenues at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Lawrence Soeder, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

On Thursday afternoon, police said they believe the vehicle that hit him was a dark-colored two-tone Kia Soul.

They said a darker color is on the top and a lighter color is on the bottom.

Investigators describe the vehicle as a boxy-style SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-432-4776.

