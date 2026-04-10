Man shot after fight in Brighton Heights, suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot after a fight in Brighton Heights.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics responded to the 3300 block of Fleming Avenue at 9:31 p.m. on Thursday. This was after a ShotSpotter indicated that 16 rounds were fired in the area.

A Public Information Officer said Pittsburgh officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg when they arrived.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody on the 3100 block of Wadlow Street a short time later, police said.

The investigaiton is leading police to believe this happened after a fight broke out between two men.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

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