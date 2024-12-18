Pittsburgh police find 79-year-old woman who may need medical attention

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police say Natasha Kuchumova has been found safe.

Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public in a search for a missing 79-year-old woman.

The agency is looking for Natash Kuchumova. She was last seen near the Construction Junction, off Penn Avenue and North Lexington Street, around noon on Tuesday. Police say she may be walking in the Homewood area. Kuchumova only speaks Russian and may need medical attention.

Kuchumova is 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a red hat, black coat, black pants and navy blue shoes.

Anyone who has seen Kuchumova or may know where she is should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

