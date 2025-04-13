Sunny Sunday will help temperatures rebound to low 60s

PITTSBURGH — Finally, the sun is back today! Skies cleared overnight for most of us, and temperatures have fallen into the upper 20s and low 30s. The exception is for counties east of Pittsburgh, where some low clouds are still holding tough.

Almost all of us will rebound into the low 60s this afternoon, which is very seasonable for this time of year. A warm front approaches tonight and may bring some light rain around midnight. The more active weather comes on Monday as the cold front approaches. Scattered thunderstorms are expected by the evening, but the main threat will be from damaging winds — although if the atmosphere destabilizes enough, hail and even isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Behind the front, temperatures drop quickly Monday night, and high winds are expected on Tuesday. Gusts could exceed 40 mph in the lower elevations, with 50-60 mph gusts possible over the mountains. The cooldown lasts through mid-week before we rebound again on Thursday and Friday.

