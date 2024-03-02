Pittsburgh police find missing 12-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh police said he has been found and is safe.

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jackie Heyward was last seen leaving Environmental Elementary School at 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Police believe he could be near the school.

Jackie is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a baggy white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

