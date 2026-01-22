Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Caleb Kolbeck was last seen around noon in the 100 block of Mayflower Street on Thursday, police say.

He was last known to have spent time at the Kingsley Center on East Liberty Boulevard and is likely in the East Liberty area.

Caleb is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with red lettering, camo pants, black shoes, and a gray and black “bubble” coat, police say.

Anyone with information on Caleb’s whereabouts is urged to call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

