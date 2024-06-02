Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Beltzhoover neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Aliesha Gentry was last seen in the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood late in the evening of June 1.

Aliesha is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that was up in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a leopard print jacket and leggings.

Police say she frequents Beltzhoover, Mt. Washington and Downtown.

Anyone who sees Aliesha or may know where she is should call police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

